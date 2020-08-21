Gabriel Project helps more families with babies during pandemic

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – A program that helps babies in West Virginia is feeling the impact of COVID-19. The Gabriel Project has locations in 26 West Virginia counties. Their goal is to help needy families with babies under the age of two.

Volunteers with the Gabriel Project help provide things like diapers, formula and wipes for needy families.

The group was started in the northern panhandle of West Virginia by a group of women and has spread across the state. At the St.Albans location, they had to close briefly in March because of the pandemic.

“We realized that the need went on,” said Lynne Traube co-director of the location at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. “Babies need diapers and babies need formula.”

COVID-19 has forced them to change the way they do things and amplified the need for help.

Many parents are facing job loss and other challenges. The group’s Executive Director, Donna Hawkins said requests for help are the highest in the organization’s 23 year history.

Volunteers at the St. Albans location of the Gabriel Project said that they are happy to be able to do something to help others during such a difficult time.

“It is hard to measure what you would get out of this because there is a need and there is something that we can do when there is a need,” Traube said.

For more information about services or how to donate, click here.