GALLERY: Morgantown flooding and thunderstorm reports, videos, and photos

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Thursday, July 30th, 2021 brought strong thunderstorms across north-central West Virginia which dumped heavy rain, lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

The big story from Thursday’s storms was the flash flooding which washed out Patteson Drive in Morgantown for the second time this summer and a local business for the third time.

At one point Thursday night, floodwaters peaked at 4.5 feet on Patteson Drive and the area surrounding the Evansdale campus of West Virginia University.

The flooding was so bad that water rescues were needed to be conducted by West Virginia University Police.

During the rescues, a total of nine people were rescued from six vehicles stranded by the floodwaters along Patteson Drive.

Areas of heavy rain came across not just Morgantown, but throughout north-central West Virginia.

Here are some of the reported rainfall totals from the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh:

...BARBOUR COUNTY... BELINGTON 0.84 IN ...DODDRIDGE COUNTY... WEST UNION 8.2 NE 0.37 IN WEST UNION 5.9 NE 0.36 IN WEST UNION 5.6 ESE 0.32 IN CENTER POINT 2.2 NNW 0.25 IN ...HARRISON COUNTY... SHINNSTON 0.84 IN 1.6 E BRIDGEPORT 0.44 IN CLARKSBURG AIRPORT 0.38 IN ...PLEASANTS COUNTY... 5.6 S FRIENDLY 0.28 IN ...RANDOLPH COUNTY... ELKINS AIRPORT 1.11 IN ...TAYLOR COUNTY... 4.3 W NEWBURG 1.84 IN GRAFTON 0.89 IN GRAFTON 2.5 NW 0.59 IN 1.3 E GRAFTON 0.47 IN TYGART LAKE 0.41 IN 1.0 N TYGART LAKE STATE PARK 0.29 IN ...TYLER COUNTY... MIDDLEBOURNE 3 ESE 0.34 IN MIDDLEBOURNE 3.2 ESE 0.34 IN 5.8 SW JACKSONBURG 0.28 IN

...MARION COUNTY... 5 N GRAFTON 1.47 FAIRMONT 0.33 1 SSE FAIRMONT 0.22 2 W MANNINGTON 0.17 2 SW FAIRVIEW 0.04 ...MONONGALIA COUNTY... 1 NNW MORGANTOWN 2.08 4 NE FAIRVIEW 1.80 3 S WADESTOWN 0.68 4 NE RIVESVILLE 0.31 2 SW CASSVILLE 0.28 ...PRESTON COUNTY... 3 N TUNNELTON 3.38 KINGWOOD 1.84 5 NE BRANDONVILLE 1.56 4 N BRUCETON MILLS 1.23 1 WNW KINGWOOD 0.72 7 SE BRANDONVILLE 0.68 5 S NEWBURG 0.28 CHEAT RIVER 0.26 WVU RESEARCH FOREST 0.17 2 S TUNNELTON 0.04 ...TUCKER COUNTY... 7 S ROWLESBURG 4.37 3 NE HENDRICKS 4.12 CANAAN VALLEY SP ELK 3.01 DAVIS 2.68 CANAAN HEIGHTS 2.48 9 N PARSONS 1.29 BEARD KNOB 0.01 ...WETZEL COUNTY... 3 S SMITHFIELD 1.90 NEW MARTINSVILLE 1.38 2 N GLOVER GAP 0.31 1 SE HUNDRED 0.26 5 E NEW MARTINSVILLE 0.20

Joe Fox, Buckhannon

Curtis Batoon, Granville

Jody Bickmeyer – Fairpoint, OH

Matthew Dabson, Shorty Anderson’s in Morgantown

Derek McIntyre, South Shinnston

Kirkland Waltman, Philippi

More images of the flooding

A look inside the flooded shop

A look inside the flooded shop

A look inside the flooded shop

Flooding behind Shorty’s from construction runoff

Flooding behind Shorty’s from construction runoff

Flooding behind Shorty’s from construction runoff

Carol Dean, Upshur County looking east toward Barbour and Randolph counties

Gabrielle Batton, Granville

Carol Dean in Upshur County

Ash Orr – Morgantown

Curtis Batton, Granville

Gabrielle Batton, Granville

Joe Fox, Buckhannon

Tara Hartley, Morgantown

Besides the flooding, there were many lightning strikes across north-central West Virginia.

At one point on Thursday evening, there were greater than 400 cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at one time.

If you have any more photos, videos, or storm reports – please email them to weather@wboy.com.