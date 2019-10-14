Gee delivers annual WVU state of the university address

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- WVU President E. Gordon Gee delivered the annual state of the university address Monday afternoon at the WVU College of Law.

He discussed the addition of new academic programs and expressed desire to see more students earning post graduate degrees.

Gee and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed answered questions from faculty following the address.

“Our climbing retention rate at this institution shows that the living and learning experience at our university is engaging and nurturing students. We must continue to help our students thrive by improving our health and wellness programs,” said Gee.

Gee and Reed said that they look forward to seeing the university grow in the future.