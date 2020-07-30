Geocaching is bringing people in to make a unique visit to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A 21st century-style scavenger hunt has been bringing in people to Marion county from several surrounding states.

Geocaching has become a popular way for people to explore unseen areas all around the country.

For Marion County, what you do is go to the locations and coordinates and find the hidden boxes. Once thats done, you can take an item from it and replace it with one of your own. You then sign your name on the booklet and go to the next one.

“It is so awesome to see people participating, and I mean people from Pittsburgh, Ohio, the ‘best cachers’ out there have come to visit Marion county,” said Executive Director Leisha Elliot. “Especially during COVID-19 when it’s a little difficult, because a lot of our activities have been cancelled, it just gives us another way to promote the area in just a fun manner.”

The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau put a twist on the hunt, where they have 10 boxes, and if you find those ten boxes, collect the codes on each of the lids and bring them back to the bureau, in return you are given a golden Marion County coin.

Summer intern, Mark Webb, played a big role is setting up the geocache boxes. He said this is an incredible thing for locals too, because the hunt takes you to places from the valley to Mannington, ones that he hadn’t been to either.

“I am born and raised here in Fairmont and it’s definitely, an eye opening thing,” Webb explained. “Marion county has so many unique attributes, where you live here your whole life and you kinda just overlook them. To bring people really into the county and showcase those unique things we have throughout the area is really something special and something we are proud to promote.”

If you want to try to accomplish the scavenger hunt, you can visit the Marion County CVB website. Elliot said people of all ages have completed their scavenger hunt.