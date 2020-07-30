Glenville State College staff practice new COVID move-in procedure ahead of upcoming fall semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Faculty and staff at Glenville State College held a test run today for their new procedures for the return of students this fall.

Volunteers played the part of students and parents in an exercise organized by campus officials this afternoon.

Director of Admissions Chelsea Stickelman said the run-through is a chance to be sure staff are familiar with all the changes that will need to be made due to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s kind of going to slow things down a bit, because we’re going to take our time. We’re going to make sure we keep everybody, students, parents and our faculty and staff on campus as safe as possible because of this pandemic,” said Stickelman.

Students have been required to choose a time slot in which to arrive at campus this year to ensure too many people don’t come in at one time.

To learn more about procedures that GSC will be following for the upcoming semester, head over to its website.