Glenville State holds opening for new nature trail

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Outdoor lovers in Gilmer County will soon have a new nature trail to enjoy.

Volunteers worked over the summer to create the new Pioneer Nature Trail located behind the Waco Center on the campus of Glenville State College.

The all-seasons trail was a collaboration between the college, Gilmer County Farm Bureau and other donors. Those involved with the trail said that it will be a great asset to the entire community.

“I think we have a lot of people that come to Glenville State College that are not experienced in West Virginia, that are not experienced in nature,” professor emeritus Rick Sypolt said. “The good people that are here, we hope to eventually connect this up to other trails in the area.”

Before the grand opening of the nature trail, those there, took a moment to remember the life of the late Denzil Huff for his lifelong commitment to his community.