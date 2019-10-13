Goat on the loose on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – Several calls have been made to Marion County 911 over the weekend, regarding a loose goat on I-79 north and southbound lanes near the White Hall exit.

According to a witness on scene, several Marion County deputies have tried to wrangle the goat over the past several days but their efforts have not been successful.

We’ve reached out to Marion County officials and they said, the goat is currently still loose and they advise the public to take caution when traveling near the White Hall exit in Fairmont.

Stay with 12 News as we update this story.