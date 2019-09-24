Golf tournament raises money for United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va- Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport hosted a golf tournament on Monday to donate to a good cause.

The United Hospital Center Pro Am golf tournament is expected to raise more than $130,000. This will go towards programs for women and children and allow for more centers to open.

“We have dreams of putting together buildings and more programs, and this is the first start of that,” said Mike Tillman, CEO of United Hospital Center.

Each team features a professional golfer and competes for a ten thousand dollar prize. Golfers say it is important to them to do their part to help out UHC, which is a member of WVU Medicine.

“It raises a lot of money for West Virginia medicine, and that’s something we really need in this part of the country, so it just means a lot being a native West Virginian and to see so much good happening in this area,” said pro golfer Christian Brand, a Charleston native.

The event’s platinum sponsor is Blaine Turner Advertising, who said that they have seen firsthand what UHC does for the community and is happy to be included.

“We’ve had the privilege of representing United Hospital Center for the past almost 35 years and really tell the stories of the fantastic care that’s happening behind the doors and what they’re achieving in north central West Virginia,” said Blaine Turner Advertising president Sarah Rogers.

UHC is a 692,000 square foot structure with eight stories. It has 292 private rooms and more than 140 primary care and specialty physicians.