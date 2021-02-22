Gov. Jim Justice holds virtual town hall to discuss the proposed repeal of personal income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice (R–W.Va.), held his first tax repeal proposal virtual town hall Monday afternoon to take questions from residents about his proposal to repeal the state income tax.

Many questions persist about the proposal, including how the state can offset its losses.

Justice has pointed to expected growth in the state’s population to make up the difference. He explained what could be done right away if such a proposal takes effect.

“I think immediately we can cut everybody’s tax in half, and then, what I would propose to do is pause, and wait and watch our growth, manage our growth, and everything, and bucket, or not necessarily bucket, but use our growth to take us the rest of the way without raising any other tax, without doing anything else,” said Justice.

Justice has stated he is opposed to raising taxes on items like food and gasoline or increasing fees for vehicle registration and license renewals.