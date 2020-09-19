Gov. Jim Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Charleston, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags, on all State-owned facilities throughout the state, to be displayed at half-staff.

This will begin immediately and continue until the day of interment for United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

Governor Jim Justice

The proclamation will be made available Monday, on the Governor’s Website.

