Gov. Justice announces $1.1 million in STOP Violence Against Women Act Grants

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he had awarded $1,129,924.00 in STOP Violence Against Women grant program funds to 27 projects across West Virginia.

According to a press release, the purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.

“The people who perpetuate these terrible crimes against women absolutely need to be brought to justice every time,” Gov. Justice said in the release. “The trauma they cause is profound and we need to do everything we can to stop these incidents of violence from occurring. That’s why I take pride in this grant program. It’s truly going to make a difference that matters.”

The Preston Co. Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center received $38,460. According to the release, funds provided will be for the enhancement and the continuation of the Preston County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence.

The core team includes the Preston County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center, and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

Preston County has one of the 27 programs to receive funding.