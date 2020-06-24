Gov. Justice: Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Commissioner and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned from her position.

Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have received and accepted Slemp’s resignation on June 24, 2020.

Justice expressed to Crouch his lack of confidence in Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, according to a statement issued by Justice’s office. 

Crouch then asked for Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.

Justice expressed his appreciation for Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News