Gov. Justice, WV Dept. of Education announce $4 Million to help high school extracurricular programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – High school athletics and extracurricular programs’ budgets have taken a big hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many have struggled with little money coming in, due to reduced attendance at games and matches, and less games, matches and competitions happening overall.

Less money coming in, of course, means it’s harder for programs to be equipped for things in the future, such as updates to equipment, fields/playing surfaces, uniforms, travel and other expenses.

But Governor Jim Justice says the state is prepared to step in and help schools recuperate some of those losses.

“All of our schools’ athletic departments have been impacted phenomenally bad from what’s happened with COVID. So today, with the work of the Department of Ed., and Clayton Burch, as well as through our office here, we’re both going to throw in two million apiece – that’s $4 Million that’s going to go to the athletic funds of all of our schools across our state.”

Justice’s announcement of $4 Million that will be distributed to schools, under the name of the Extracurricular Equity Fund (ECEF), comes in part due to his knowledge of high schools athletics, and how programs and schools make some of their money.

“They’re all in danger of just a terrible situation,” said Justice. “You can’t have enough selling of doughnuts, or pizza or whatever it may be, to raise enough money to replace the attendance, and the concessions and everything that’s gone on throughout the year that we haven’t been able to do.”

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Education, Morgantown High School will receive $92,550 – the most of any school in the state under the ECEF allocations list.

The press release also says, “The ECEF is based on student enrollment and dedicates $50 per student to the schools. These funds will assist in stabilizing programs that will continue to operate once COVID-19 is over.”

In total, the 26 high schools in North Central West Virginia will receive nearly $823,000 to help extracurricular programs. Justice pointed out, though, that this money is not to be used solely for athletics.

“Beyond sports, this includes band, choir, and student organizations such as Key Club, and Junior Civitan. … This goes to a lot of different organizations and clubs and bands.”

A list of what each school in our area will receive can be found below:

COUNTY SCHOOL ECEF ALLOCATION Barbour Philip Barbour 32,300 Braxton Braxton County 27,650 Doddridge Doddridge County 16,100 Gilmer Gilmer County 11,650 Harrison Bridgeport 41,650 Harrison Liberty 26,100 Harrison Lincoln 30,300 Harrison Notre Dame 6,000 Harrison Robert C. Byrd 38,450 Harrison South Harrison 16,850 Lewis Lewis County 33,850 Marion East Fairmont 34,800 Marion Fairmont Senior 39,950 Marion North Marion 37,550 Monongalia Clay-Battelle 11,700 Monongalia Morgantown 92,550 Monongalia Trinity Christian 3,600 Monongalia University 66,800 Preston Preston 60,450 Randolph Elkins 39,900 Randolph Tygarts Valley 13,700 Ritchie Ritchie County 21,800 Taylor Grafton 33,650 Tucker Tucker County 15,150 Upshur Buckhannon-Upshur 52,900 Webster Webster County 17,550 Breakdown of what each school will received through the Extracurricular Equity Fund (ECEF) Allocations, as announced by the WVDE on Friday. (Table via WBOY-TV)

A full break down of the ECEF allocations for every school in the state can be found here, as provided by the West Virginia Department of Education.

12 Sports reached out to multiple local high school athletic directors from across the region to get their thoughts on the announcement.

One Double-A athletic director said via text, “It would be GREAT!!! We lost so much money this fall anything will be amazing.”

That athletic director also said they were thankful to have a “rainy day” fund, which has helped offset some of the costs this year.

Another local athletic director said, “We are extremely grateful for any assistance provided by the Governor! We usually make money at football ticket gates to pay for transportation costs, officiating fees, and various athletic department needs. This financial assistance will help us with transportation costs, winter and spring sports officiating fees, COVID supplies and general expenses for the rest of the year.”