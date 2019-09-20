Governor Jim Justice issues ban on all outdoor burning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced Friday Afternoon that all outdoor burning will be prohibited within the state of West Virginia.

The release stated that ban is to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to drought. The ban, which is necessary because of drought conditions and reduced water supply levels in some communities, will be in effect until conditions improve.

The Governor’s ban makes it unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, or warming, according to the release.

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing efforts like mining, highway construction, and development. A pit-burner is required for these fires. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for commercial outdoor cooking, including cooking for fairs and festivals. A water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present.

Liquid-fueled gas fire stoves, grills, or lanterns.

The release said that the Governor has instructed the Division of Forestry to enact a forest fire readiness plan and to enforce the ban on burning as outlined in W.Va. Code §20-1-1.

The ban orders the Division of Forestry and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide continuous information to the Governor and the public regarding forest conditions, according to the release.

“We have experienced a significant, extended period of above average temperatures, low humidity and below average rainfall,” West Virginia Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Barry Cook said. “In September alone, we have experienced 60 different fires in the state. Conditions have not been like this for 10 years. This ban helps ensure we are doing what we can to protect our forests, the public, and private property from the damage that could occur from a forest fire.”

Additionally, the ban orders the Division of Natural Resources, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the State Police to cooperate in the enforcement, according to the release.

To view the full proclamation, click here.