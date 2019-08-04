Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Governor Justice announces federal disaster help coming to eastern West Virginia

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Jim Justice_1533581755884.JPG-794298030-794298030.jpg

Governor Jim Justice announced Saturday that several of West Virginia’s eastern counties have been approved to receive federal assistance after the damaged received during last June’s flooding.

According to the governor, President Trump granted his request for a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance in Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Grant and Pendleton Counties.

The declaration will provide public assistance for those counties, allowing public assistance for state and local government entities as well as eligible private nonprofits.

FEMA will help to carry out the declaration in coordination with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News