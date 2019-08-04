Governor Justice announces federal disaster help coming to eastern West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice announced Saturday that several of West Virginia’s eastern counties have been approved to receive federal assistance after the damaged received during last June’s flooding.

According to the governor, President Trump granted his request for a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance in Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Grant and Pendleton Counties.

The declaration will provide public assistance for those counties, allowing public assistance for state and local government entities as well as eligible private nonprofits.

FEMA will help to carry out the declaration in coordination with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.