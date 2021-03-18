Governor orders W.Va. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims in Atlanta shooting

West Virginia flag waving in the wind. Elaborate rendering including motion blur and even a fabric texture (visible at 100%).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has ordered all State-owned flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22.

Governor Jim Justice issued the Flag Order proclamation in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation.

This proclamation is to be recognized as a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area.

The Georgia man accused in the shootings at the three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people has since been charged with eight counts of murder.

