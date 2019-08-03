Gracelynn Scritchfield returns home after abduction

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was an emotional reunion Saturday afternoon, when Gracelynn Scritchfield was reunited with her family after being abducted by her father, Arlie Hetrick III on July 13th.

Gracelynnn’s grandmother, Brenda Scritchfield, said even before her abduction it was never easy allowing her to stay with Hetrick, “he was very controlling”.

“There was times he would have her and he would bring her back the next day because he said she was crying to come home. So, you could imagine what our scenario is when she had to go with him, we had to make her go. We didn’t want to, but we had to,” said Brenda.

Gracelynn’s mother, Summer Scritchfield said, the family is looking forward to taking her home and returning back to their everyday life.