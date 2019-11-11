Grafton annual veterans day parade was held at national cemetery

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton community held their annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony at the National Cemetery on November 11.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and had an array of community members decorate floats, and walk in the parade. Girl and boy scouts, cheerleading squads danced and the caboose was the Grafton High School marching band.

The ceremony had a keynote speaker that was a Grafton native, retired Marine Corps Major, Lorraine Isner. Isner was at a loss of words after being given the opportunity to speak about her fellow soldiers in front of her home town.

At the end of the ceremony there was a 21-gun salute for those who served, those still serving and those who lost their lives defending out nations freedoms.