Grafton City Hospital gains new affiliation with Mon Health

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton City Hospital became affiliated with Mon Health, allowing them to expand their health care they provide for their patients.

A new way they are doing this is by adding a Heart and Vascular Cardiology Program at the hospital. This will allow patients who need heart services, and images taken to get them done in their home town rather than driving 30 or 40 miles to receive the treatment.

“We thought the heart and vascular was a perfect opportunity, where we would have a clinic here operated by physicians from Mon Health and then they would come here see patients, and recommend treatments for them,” said Chief Administration Officer George C. Boyles. “They can treat them here at this hospital or then to go to Morgantown to have treatment.”

The new collaboration allows patients in Taylor County to avoid taking a whole day off to commute all the way to Morgantown to get the services for their heart that they may need. Mon Health’s Image Cardiologist, Dr. Samantha Crites, will be working in Grafton on a regular basis to perform these imaging procedures on patients locally.

This program will allow older patients to avoid the hassle of driving a far distance to get examinations on their heart.

“Opening the specialty clinic and providing the imaging resources, we’re able to expand the Mon Health’s vision to the Grafton community being able to provide those high quality services,” said Dr. Crites. “A large portion of our patients are the elder population, and a lot of them don’t drive, or they will drive locally. So, having the clinic and being able to provide those services locally for them, I feel they will have more access to, better medical care.”

Scheduling appoints with the physician at the Grafton City Hospital is now available.