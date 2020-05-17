Grafton High School holds parade for graduating seniors

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the school year for students everywhere, causing seniors to miss out on their final days of high school but one local school made up for it on Saturday with a special event.

Grafton High School held a picnic and parade for its graduating students to celebrate their achievements.

Students received lunch and had a picnic in their cars, practicing social distancing, then went on to other Taylor County Schools in a parade.

G.H.S. Principal Lori Shumaker

“They walk through the halls and celebrate with the younger students to see what they’re working toward, so a group of parents got together and came up with the idea to do the car parade. So with the support of the community, parents and the school, all the kids are participating,” said GHS Principal, Lori Shumaker.

After the picnic the community lined the streets of Taylor county to cheer on their seniors as they drove by in their decorated cars for the senior parade.

Grafton High School student in senior parade.

G.H.S Assistant Principal Cheryl Snyder stated this was a way for the staff to parallel their normal school tradition.

“We usually would take them on buses to their elementary schools where they had first started school here in Taylor County,” explained Snyder. “Then we would all meet together at the middle school and they would parade through the hallways in their cap and gowns, see their old teachers and make an impression on the little kids.”

The school has even placed signs in the front of the school with each seniors name and photo to honor them as well.

G.H.S. plans to have a regular graduation on June 27, 2020 on their football field with limited attendance.