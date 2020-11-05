Grafton High School students hold protest in favor of in-person learning

GRAFTON, W.Va.- COVID-19 has had students all over the country out of the classroom and working from home, but students at one Taylor County school gathered to tell the community that they are ready to get back to in-person learning.

Students at Grafton High School organized and held a protest on Thursday to encourage the board of education to allow them to return to school four days a week instead of the current situation-two days in person and three days remote.

“As we continue to have some of the lowest numbers in the state, they’re not even considering us to go back four days a week. They push the consideration date back further and further as each board meeting occurs,” said GHS student Skylar Wooddell, who helped organize the event.

Protest organizers said that the current system is not helping students reach their full potential, and they need a more hands-on approach to achieve their goals.

“I feel instruction would be better and students would learn more than what they are now. With two days a week, you’re just getting a brief instruction and you have to do homework for four or five days which isn’t the same learning experience and I think it’s showing in our schools,” said student and organizer Andrew Gallo.

Drivers passing by showed their support as students held up signs urging officials to keep in mind what would help those in school during these times.

“I feel like our opinions as students haven’t really been taken into account as much as the opinions of parents and other administrative officials,” said Wooddell.

The Taylor County Board of Education is scheduled to meet again on November 10th.