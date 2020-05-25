Grafton holds virtual Memorial Day tribute to honor fallen heroes

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Despite the world-wide pandemic, Americans from across the country are finding their own ways to honor fallen soldiers.

The Memorial Day parade in Grafton was cancelled after being held for 152 years. It was disheartening for the residents to have the parade taken away because of COVID-19, but despite the cancellation they wanted to keep some traditions going.

Early Monday morning, at the National Cemetery on Walnut Street, the city held a virtual live-streamed ceremony for the laying of the Memorial Day wreath.

They said the Pledge of Allegiance and held a moment of silence. The streaming provided a way for anyone to watch and participate, while staying at home.

Organizers said that it definitely wasn’t the same as what they typically do to on Memorial Day, but in the times we are in, this was something small that the community could do together, to honor and remember those who fought, and those who have fallen, fighting for our country.

