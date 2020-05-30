Grafton man turns himself in to Mon County Sheriff’s Department on First Degree Murder charge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release Saturday afternoon regarding an ongoing murder investigation that happened on or around May, 29 2020 in Taylor County.

According to officials, 28 year old Nicholas Padron of Grafton, W.Va. turned himself in to deputies at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Padron was arraigned later Saturday morning in Monongalia County Magistrate Court for First Degree Murder, no bond has been set at this time.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

