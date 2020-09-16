Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirms COVID-19 case involving Grafton High School student

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has confirmed that a student who attends Grafton High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grafton High School

In its evening report of cases for the county, the health department announced Taylor County’s 116th, 117th, and 118th positive cases of coronavirus involving Taylor County residents. The patients, who are in their teens, 50s, and 80s, are currently in isolation at their homes, according to the health department.

Working in direct cooperation with Taylor County Schools, officials were able to confirm that the case is not believed to have been a result of transmission within the school, according to the release. All affected personnel is being advised to quarantine per W.Va. Department of Education and CDC guidelines.

The release went on to explain that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to the case will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

Epidemiological investigation to include contact tracing is currently underway, with community spread suspected, according to health department officials. This brings Taylor County to a total of 24 active Covid-19 cases.