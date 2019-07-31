Grafton woman battling cancer inspires others by writing book

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Cathryn Poling started writing her first book 23 years ago about her son, teaching a fun way to learn about life skills.

Cathryn Poling

Author

“When my son was little he started to lie a lot and his imagination was huge. So, if you told him to go brush is teeth he would come back and say that he done it. Well the toothbrush was dry, so you know he didn’t do it. said Poling. “After while my son said ‘Mom how do you always know when I’m not telling the truth?’ I said all kids are born with a mommy dot on their forehead that only moms can see. If you lie it’s red, if you think about lying it’s yellow and if you tell the truth it’s green,”

After not fully finishing the book titled “Mommy Dot,” Poling decided to pick the book back up in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I found it in my closet because I had cancer in 2017 and I thought ‘I’m going to make this happen before I die’ no one knows when they are going to die, but I thought I had beaten my cancer and I haven’t. It has just moved to other parts of my body,” Poling said “You’d be amazed at how many people have come up and said you know, I can’t believe you wrote a book and I get a hug. If you don’t have a kid that’s cool. You don’t have to buy the book, but a hug is nice,” said Poling.

As the cancer began to grow and eventually progress to Stage 4, Poling decided to take Mommy Dots to a whole new level, that’s when she partnered with the illustrator Eric Gidley.

Eric Gidley

Illustrator

“The first probably two or three months that we were working on it, I didn’t even know she even had cancer. That’s how positive she was about everything. So, I mean, to not even know she had cancer and then tell me her story about having cancer just blew my mind,” said Gidley.

Showing how to deal with the real truths of life and not overlooking what it throws at you was Cathryn’s mission to the book. Now, Cathryn said she’s privilege to bring that book to life through her on story of overcoming.

“I think with this book it has brought me so much joy and I’m glad I had the opportunity to write it,” said Poling.

“The way she has put this story out positively and her story in general and just living her life instead of well I got cancer, I’m just going to stay in the house all the time, you can’t do that. So the fact that she is staying positive about everything. That’s the biggest take I think everybody should take out of this book,” said Gidley.

For information on buying Mommy Dots you can visit the website by clicking here.