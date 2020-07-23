Grand China forced to close by Marion County Health Department

WHITE HALL W.Va. – Grand China Buffet and Grill was forced to close due to its refusal to follow regulations and guidelines that were ordered by Governor Justice.

Back in June was when the governor ordered buffet style restaurants to end all self-serving natures. However, the buffet and grill in White Hall continued to allow customers to self-serve up until this week. After several complaints from costumers, the health department officially stepped in.

“When we have to communicate time and time again, in addition to getting repeat complaints, this tells us their choice is to not comply with regulations,” said Gerlie Jenkins with Sanitation. “So, with them choosing not to comply, naturally, the consequences will follow.”

Director of Marion County Health Department Lloyd White and Jenkins, visited the restaurant earlier this week. After one visit, Jenkins said it wasn’t just disregarding the self-serving rules.

“Workers weren’t wearing masks, costumers walking in weren’t told to wear a mask. At the end of the day as a health department, we don’t want to close all our local restaurants. I mean, we eat there too,” Jenkins said. “We just want to keep everyone safe. If places want to completely refuse, not only the county orders, but orders by the state, we put the health of our residents first and this is what will have to happen.”

There is no word on when Grand China will reopen. Jenkins said when that time comes, owners will be required to follow several steps to prove they will follow state rules and ensure the safety of community members.