Greater Morgantown Heart Walk goes virtual due to COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Greater Morgantown Heart Walk, an annual event, is going virtual this year, amid the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sarah Bolyard, the West Virginia Executive Director of the American Heart Association (AHA), explained that the event is a fundraising and educational tool.

There are several Heart Walks throughout the state, she said, and Morgantown has been the second-largest throughout the last couple of years. The event was originally scheduled to take place April 30, but was postponed to June 13 and then made virtual, as a way to ensure the safety of the walkers.

The great thing about it is with the Virtual Heart Walk you can really walk wherever you are. We will have folks joining us that live right there in the Morgantown community, we may also have folks taking part in the event that are from out of state because of who they know in the Morgantown community. It kind of brings light to the situation at hand and hopefully, helps a lot of people to participate wherever they might be. Sarah Bolyard – Executive Director, West Virginia AHA

The educational part of the event is important because heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans, Bolyard explained. It kills one in three women, and kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. For that reason, she emphasized, the heart patients and heart disease survivors are one of the most important parts of the Heart Walk.

The AHA likes to include survivors and highlight them by giving them a red cap, as well as bringing in stroke survivors who are given a white cap. One of the important aspects of highlighting survivors, Bolyard said, is to demonstrate that heart disease and stroke do not discriminate.

“Heart disease does not discriminate against age,” Bolyard said. “We have folks who are newborn all the way up to our older population who have been affected by heart disease and stroke.”

This is why, Bolyard said, AHA just wants to make sure that they are able to educate as many people as possible on heart disease being the number one killer and stroke being the number five. By going virtual, she said, they are able to share information with participants of the event.

The tradition with caps is not going anywhere this year, the AHA Executive Director said. Those who registered early will receive a cap by mail and participants who don’t, can create a virtual red cap on Facebook and tag their photos using #MorgantownWalk.

To register for the Virtual Heart Walk, Bolyard said, people can visit the registration webpage. She said AHA can also be found through their Facebook page.