Groundbreaking held at new Valley Healthcare Systems facility in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Valley Healthcare Systems broke ground in Pleasant Valley Wednesday morning at the site of its new Substance Abuse Residential Programs.

Valley Healthcare continues to be amongst one of the top programs when it comes to substance abuse treatment programs. Chief Operations Officer Gerry Schmidt said this expansion project has been on their minds for over three years now, and they cannot contain their excitement for taking the first official step.

“Valley has been a leader in West Virginia for providing substance abuse services since the early ’70s,” said Schmidt. “This fits into our long term mission of serving the public, dealing, and providing evidence-based substance abuse services. It’s just a further extension of our current mission.”

The new facility will provide easier access for patients, as well as a higher capacity for patient intake. Valley plans to expand on three programs with this funding, one that has been around for decades.

“We have the ACT unit which has been around since 1985. It’s a 12 bed, 28-day program. Our Women’s Program, which is called New Beginnings, which is an extended program for women,” said Schmidt. “Plus, our Crisis Residential Program, which is currently located in Morgantown. We’re going to move it here to Fairmont, and expand it from 8 beds to 16 beds.”

This project was made possible by $3 million from the Bureau of Behavioral Healthcare and $4 million from the USDA. Total funding adds up to more than $7 million.

Gerry Schmidt & Richard Bowyer

“By getting people back into an active life, they are going to be able to stimulate the economy as well as just a social life, and all the community,” said Richard Bowyer, Chairman on the Board of Directors. “It should be a very positive impact from all angels, and it’s been a matter of real anticipation because we’re excited about what it can do.”

Schmidt and Bowyer said the goal is to have the new facility completed and operating in 11 months from Wednesday, September 30.