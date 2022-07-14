MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) leased 47,300 square feet of land to Ground Speed Aviation to complete a new 10,000 square foot hanger.

Work will begin by removing World War II-era T-hangers and constructing a new hanger that can be used to provide a location for local companies to sublease allowing a location for aircraft maintenance while at the airport.

Old location of the WW2 T-Hangers torn down. (WBOY Image)

Old ww2 T-Hanger location. (WBOY Image.)

Aircraft at Morgantown Airport. (WBOY Image.)

Aircraft Maintenance location. (WBOY Image.)

Old aircraft storage area. (WBOY Image.)

Morgantown Municipal Airport. (WBOY Image.)

According to a press release from the City of Morgantown Communication Department, “Ground Speed Aviation, LLC is happy to be working with the City of Morgantown and MGW to bring thousands of square feet of new hangar space to serve the airport,“ Reclaim President RJ Williams said. “While GSA will not be directly operating the businesses, it hopes the addition of these new spaces will not only retain existing aircraft maintenance and storage companies but attract new businesses and employment to MGW.”

The 10,000 square foot hangar construction will be worked on by Reclaim Company LLC., a GSA sister company from Fairmont, W.Va. and is expected to be completed sometime next winter.

The press release also stated: “We are excited to break ground on this new addition to the airport,” said Jon Vrabel, Morgantown Municipal Airport director. “With Ground Speed Aviation coming on board, it will create a variety of new jobs as we start moving tenants into the completed structure.”