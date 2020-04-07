Harrison-Clarksburg Board of Health, Harrison County Commission adopt additional restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Board of Health and Harrison County Commission have adopted an order containing further restrictions upon residents, businesses and public bodies as an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
This comes after Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order over the weekend that included Harrison County.
In the local order, which takes effect immediately, the board of health and county commission place the following restrictions on residents, businesses and entities:
- Stay at home or your place of residence: All individuals are under a general stay-at-home order and are directed to stay at home or their place of residence or usual place of abode unless performing essential activity.
- The gathering size of any group engaging in outdoor activity is limited to a maximum of five people, with social distancing requirements still in effect.
- All persons who are going to and from the home of a family member are to limit the number of these visits to the least number reasonably possible.
- Essential businesses and operations: All essential businesses shall direct their employees and/or contractors, to the maximum extent possible, to work from their home or residence, or to otherwise work remotely in order to limit the instances requiring their employees to leave their homes. Any business permitted to remain open that requires employees to report to work must take the following actions:
- Implement a written plan to limit staff to essential personnel only
- Implement social distancing practices where possible
- Supplying multiple, adequate disinfecting and hygienic supplies and dispensers to employees, and/or other persons on site
- Provide protective barriers for employees exposed to the general public
- Public access restrictions: All essential businesses and operations that choose to remain open to the public shall limit access as follows:
- No more than two persons per 1,000 square feet of public space in any area where persons may likely congregate; said limitation shall include employees, customers and any other person
- All such private and public employers and/or entities, including non-profit businesses or operations shall take actions to establish social distancing for the public to the greatest extent possible.
- Any essential business that remains open to the public shall prominently display at all entrances and exits and checkout counters, with at least a minimum of five notifications being posted, these established directives.
- Self-quarantine for positive test: Any person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 shall self-quarantine for at least 14 days in a portion of their own home that limits, as much as possible, their contact with any other member or person in their home at any time.
- Enforcement: The enforcement of the order shall be at the direction of the Harrison-Clarksburg Board of Health. West Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies are directed to provide support in enforcing the terms of the order.
- To the extent resources are available, the National Guard shall support the local health department by assisting with spot checking businesses and with any other support deemed necessary.
- All law enforcement officers acting at the direction of the board of health are charged with the enforcement of the order. Any person who violates a lawful directive from such law enforcement officer is subject to a misdemeanor penalty for obstructing any person charged with the enforcement of any public health law.
- Any person who is notified by a law enforcement officer of being in violation of the order and who does not take the requested action to come into compliance with it within a reasonable amount of time is declared to be a nuisance affecting public health, and the law enforcement officer is authorized to apply to the Circuit Court of Harrison County for an injunction to restrain, prevent or abate such nuisance.
- Amendment: Harrison County Commission and the Harrison-Clarksburg Board of Health reserve the right to amend the order as necessary to protect the health and welfare of the public.