Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms 9th COVID-19 death in the county

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed the death of a 94-year-old male that resided at the Genesis (Salem) Nursing Facility on Thursday.

Health department officials expressed their condolences to the family and urged county residents to continue following COVID-19 safety procedures.

“The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department continues to strongly encourage our community to wear face coverings, that may include masks, avoid close contacts while social distancing (staying 6 feet apart), avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering your coughs and sneezes,” the release explained.

This death brings the county’s COVID-19 related deaths to nine.