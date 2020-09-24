Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms 9th COVID-19 death in the county

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed the death of a 94-year-old male that resided at the Genesis (Salem) Nursing Facility on Thursday.

Health department officials expressed their condolences to the family and urged county residents to continue following COVID-19 safety procedures.

“The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department continues to strongly encourage our community to wear face coverings, that may include masks, avoid close contacts while social distancing (staying 6 feet apart), avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering your coughs and sneezes,” the release explained.

This death brings the county’s COVID-19 related deaths to nine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories