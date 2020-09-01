Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department reports COVID-19 death at Genesis Salem Nursing Facility

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced the second COVID-19 related death in Harrison County on Tuesday.

According to the release, the resident was a 73-year-old female who was residing at the Genesis Salem Nursing Facility. At this time no further information about the resident will be released to protect the privacy of the family.

Officials with the health department are continuing to strongly encourage the community to wear face coverings, which may include masks, avoid close contacts while social distancing (staying 6 feet apart), avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering coughs and sneezes.

The health department has expressed its condolences to the family during the difficult time.