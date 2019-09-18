Harrison Co. Board of Health votes to end needle exchange program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Health met Tuesday night to decide whether to continue or disband its syringe exchange program.

The Harrison County Board of Health voted to end its needle exchange program.

The board of health’s executive director Chad Bundy said board members voted 4 to 1 to end the program effective immediately.

This decision comes just a month after the Clarksburg city council voted to make changes to the way the program operated within city limits, regulating any entity that would sell or give away needles.

