Harrison County Board of Education announces 5 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 school closings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools announced an additional five cases of COVID-19 in the school system on Tuesday, with two schools to be closed.

Harrison County Schools has confirmed COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

One staff member at Bridgeport High School.

One student at Johnson Elementary School.

One staff member at West Milford Elementary School.

One student at Nutter Fort Intermediate.

One staff member at Washington Irving Middle School.

The school board announced that Lumberport Elementary School will be closed until Monday, November 16, 2020. Officials also stated that Washington Irving Middle School will be closed beginning Thursday, November 12, 2020, and will reopen on Monday, November 23, 2020. These closures are a result of recent quarantines, which has negatively impacted available staff at the building.

According to school officials, continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and deep cleaning will be conducted. In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly. However, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact a primary care provider, a local hospital, or a local healthcare clinic.

For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, click here.