Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Legislative Preview Luncheon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Several local delegates and county officials gathered at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Friday for the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Preview Luncheon, to discuss political issues that will come up in the near future.

This yearly event gives citizens a chance to voice their opinions before their elected officials head to the capitol.

“This is a great opportunity for our members and the business community to meet with our local delegates before they head to Charleston for the legislative session which starts next week, so we want to give them this opportunity to talk about any issues that they have,” said chamber president Kathy Wagner.

As for what will be the main issues during this session, financial topics are expected to be among the most debated.

“Always the budget, and the business inventory tax that’s been on the plate, so to speak, for the last two years. It is going to be coming up again and it’s a very complex issue,” said Wagner.

If the tax passes both the House and Senate, it will ultimately go to the voters. The chamber decided to keep its focus more local this year to allow a new group of people to be heard.

“We wanted to just keep it on a local level this year to focus on small business issues and issues that are affecting our local business community and Harrison County in general, so we want to keep a local focus,” said Wagner.

The legislative session will officially begin on January 8.