Harrison County Child Advocacy Center employee receives One with Courage award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A member of the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center was recently selected to receive a prestigious award.

Patty Saunders has received the One with Courage award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network. Only one person is chosen for this award each year. Saunders is the Program Coordinator and Lead Forensic Interviewer for the center and has conducted nearly 1,400 interviews with child abuse victims across several West Virginia counties.

Her coworkers have said that she has a talent for making children feel safe and comfortable opening up about their struggles and providing them with the help they need.

“She’s an incredible force for good for children throughout Harrison, Taylor, Doddridge, and Barbour counties,” said Jane Landacre, executive director of the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Saunders began volunteering with the center in 2013 and was officially hired in 2015.

