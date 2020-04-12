Harrison County Church hosts drive through Easter Service

REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. – One local church didn’t want to let the Easter holiday go by without a service.

The Reynoldsville Baptist Church hosted a drive through easter service in the grass lot behind the church. People were able to drive up in the parking lot and prepare to listen to the message that Preacher Jon Hayes had prepared.

In the lot were signs, crosses and a large stand where the service would take place. Preacher Hayes stated that while the church has been utilizing social media, he and other officials felt that it was important to find a safe way to host an in-person service.

“We’ve been doing a lot of different things online and as much as we can through social media to encourage our family,” Hayes explained. “And our community, but today we really thought it was important to gather here and worship and celebrate the resurrection of our savior Jesus Christ.”

The service also included songs performed by artist JP Miller for the congregation to sing along to.

For those that couldn’t make it to the service, the church hosted a facebook live so that, at the very least, they could watch from their homes.