Harrison County Commission discusses new building projects at latest meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission had a regular meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss various topics.

On the agenda was a discussion of approval for new building projects and their funding and some local groups, including the United Way, Homes for Harrison, and the Harrison County Historical Society submitting funding requests.

Another main point of discussion was the designation of a commission representative for the Benedum Airport Authority. Commissioner David Hinkle said that he would like to interview potential candidates before deciding the meeting.

“To see whether or not they’re really interested in the job and have the time to do it,” said Hinkle.

The group is expected to make its final decision in the near future.