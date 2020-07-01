Harrison County Commission revisits removal of Stonewall Jackson statue; hears from Black Heritage Festival chairman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County commissioners are revisiting the idea of removing a controversial monument from courthouse grounds.

At the commission’s weekly meeting on Wednesday morning, several members of the public voiced their displeasure with the statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson located in front of the courthouse and urged commissioners to move it to a historical museum instead.

The commission previously voted 2-1 to keep the statue in its current position.

Among the speakers was chairman of the board of directors for the city’s Black Heritage Festival, James Griffin, who said it represented discrimination against people of color.

“Given the current climate of our country, it is our hope that Harrison County will lead in showing our state and the country that our county does not tolerate or give safe harbor to oppression,” said Griffin.

The commission did not make an official decision at the meeting, but plans to do so in the near future.