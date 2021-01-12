Harrison County Commission to appoint new county clerk

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- With recent changes being made to Harrison County Commission, Wednesday’s meeting will focus on some big decisions.

With former Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas joining the commission after her election in June, the focus Wednesday will be deciding on a replacement.

The three commissioners will vote to find a permanent county clerk who will serve a two-year term until the next election in 2022. Commissioner Patsy Trecost said he favors Thomas’ former assistant and current interim clerk John Spires taking over the position and sees it as the best fit.

“Anybody’s qualified, but at the same time, he has the quickest learning curve of anybody, and it’s exciting to have somebody new and he, of course, has the privilege of talking to the old county clerk who is in the same building, but in a different role if he has any questions moving forward,” said Trecost.

The commission will meet Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., where they will reach a decision.