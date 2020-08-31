Harrison County competing in Health Games to combat obesity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Several Harrison County neighborhoods started competing to build healthy habits as part of the “Healthy Harrison” initiative.

Healthy Harrison is a nonprofit that has partnered with the United Way of Harrison County to host the health games event. Downtown Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Nutter Fort, and North View are all currently working on presentations. Each group has a team leader who participates in a meeting every Monday via Zoom.

The presentations will include fun ways to encourage healthy eating and physical activity, all while gathering community support throughout each neighborhood through the event’s website.

“Obesity is still one of the top recurring health issues of West Virginians. The statistic is 70% of West Virginians are overweight or obese,” said Jennifer Angulli with the Healthy Harrison initiative.

Each team will give a presentation to a panel of six judges in October, who will then decide on the winner. More information about the initiative and ways to get involved is available on the Healthy Harrison website.