Harrison County Court holds multiple arraignments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nearly 30 people were arraigned on Tuesday in Harrison County, including a man who was accused losing control of an ATV, while under the influence, that resulted in the death of his then girlfriend.

Some of the arraignments include:

Charles Roach, 42 of Meadowbrook, pleaded not guilty to charges of one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol causing death after an incident in July 2019. Roach was driving a side-by-side, towing an ATV, with a .119 BAC. The ATV crashed into the back of the side-by-side and caused the victim, who was a passenger, to be ejected and trapped between the vehicle and a pipe. The victim later died at UHC due to their injuries.

Christopher Figueroa, 36 of Rivesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of one count of robbery of a banking institution after being accused of committing a robbery at the Huntington Bank in Bridgeport in October of 2019. His bond of $300,000 will be continued and his trial will be held the week of February 24.

Robert Fisher, 57, of Bridgeport, pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts first degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of position of trust after an incident in June 2019 where he was said to have sexually assaulted a young female relative. His bond of $20,000 will be continued and his trial has been set for the week of March 9, 2020.

Michael Menedez, 29, of Mount Clare, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after police said they found more than 90 images of child pornography on his phone in April 2019.

James Kern, 38, of Clarksburg, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of material portraying minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after investigators fond 83 images of child pornography had been downloaded from a computer in April 2018.