Harrison County elects only Republicans to 48th district; elects new county commissioner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Voter turnout was at 66% on Election Day in Harrison County. After ballots were counted, all four Republicans on the ballot were leading the race for the house of delegates, including some familiar faces.

Delegate Ben Queen led the polls with 16% of the vote. Delegate Patrick Martin also said that he was pleased with his success in the county.

“Obviously, I’m the young guy in the group, but I’m honored that 16,000 plus voters chose to elect me to represent Harrison County in the legislature. In the last four years, it’s been an honor to serve Harrison County,” said Queen.

“It’s been a long election. It’s definitely been a long evening. I feel good about the race, and I just can’t thank my supporters enough,” said Martin.

One of the night’s closest races was for the open seat on Harrison County Commission, with county clerk Susan Thomas narrowly defeating opponent Mickey Petitto. Thomas said that she does not yet have plans for her new adventure but is thankful for the support.

“Not at this point in time. I need to wrap up the election as county clerk before I can think about that right now,” said Thomas.

For more on election results in North Central West Virginia, visit our Local Election HQ page.