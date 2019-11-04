Harrison County high-speed chase ends with suspect in custody

WYATT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after he attempted to flee in his vehicle in Harrison County.

On November 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on a suspicious vehicle near the Hardesty Express convenience store, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived at the store, they saw a brown Chevrolet Equinox and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies said.

Charles Wable

During the stop, deputies were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as Charles Wable, 59, of Wellsburg. While deputies checked Wable’s criminal history and other information, he sped off, according to the complaint.

Deputies later saw the Equinox travelling at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour on a road with no shoulder or center line, passing another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, deputies said.

The Equinox then made a right turn onto Odell’s Knob Road, dropping its speed to 55 miles per hour on the gravel road, and deputies saw Wable almost slide off the road during blind turns, according to the complaint.

Wable then went onto Bices Run Road, took a right onto Pine Bluff Road where he increased the speed once again, before running over a “stop stick,” which caused three of the four of the vehicle’s tires to deflate, deputies said.

A half a mile later, the vehicle came to a stop and its occupants were removed using “felony stop” procedures, according to the complaint.

Wable has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.