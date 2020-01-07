Harrison County indictments released for January 2020 term, including DUI with death charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The January 2020 term of Harrison County Grand Jury returned indictments against 70 people, Tuesday.

Under federal law, all individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Here are some of the indictments from this term.

Charles Roach, 42 of Meadowbrook, was charged with one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol causing death after an incident in July 2019. Roach was driving a side-by-side, towing an ATV, with a .119 BAC. The ATV crashed into the back of the side-by-side and caused the victim, who was a passenger, to be ejected and trapped between the vehicle and a pipe. The victim later died at UHC due to their injuries.

Christopher Figueroa, 36 of Rivesville, was charged with one count of robbery of a banking institution after being accused of committing a robbery at the Huntington Bank in Bridgeport in October of 2019.

Yancy Skinner, 24, of Meadowbrook has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting unlawful assault and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree after an incident in June of 2019 where Skinner was said to have had sexual intercourse with a woman who was physically helpless at the time.

George Dee Taylor, 61, of Clarksburg, has been charged with one count of first degree arson after an incident where deputies said that he was seen setting a match and throwing next to a gas can near the stairs and skirt of a trailer in East View in April of 2019.

Tyler Rouzee and Katherine Mathews, both 28, of Grafton, have been charged with two counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after an incident in March 2019 after they were found asleep in their car with meth near two young children.

Robert Fisher, 57, of Bridgeport, has been charged with two counts first degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of position of trust after an incident in June 2019 where he was said to have sexually assaulted a young female relative.

James Kern, 38, of Clarksburg, has been charged with one count of possession of material portraying minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after investigators fond 83 images of child pornography had been downloaded from a computer in April 2018.

Michael Menedez, 29, of Mount Clare, was charged with one count of possession of material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after police said they found more than 90 images of child pornography on his phone in April 2019.

Other indictments include:

Paul Campbell, 34, of Salem, was charged with one count of persons prohibited from possessing fire arms, one count of persons prohibited from possessing firearms, carrying a concealed firearm, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Bradley Crayton, 25, of Clarksburg has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

To view the full list of this terms indictments, click here.