Harrison County indictments released, including murder cases

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The September 2019 term of the Harrison County grand jury returned indictments against 59 people, Wednesday.

Malik Edler, 19 of Clarksburg, is facing one count of murder, one count of possession with intent to deliver, one count of robbery in the first degree, one count of malicious assault, one count of assault during the commission of a felony or attempt to commit a felony and two counts of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony after an incident in March that resulted in a fatal shooting.

Donald Campbell II, 53 of Clarksburg, was charged with one count of murder in June after deputies said he shot and killed a man outside of his home.

Chazz Lucas, 32 of Wyatt, was indicted for one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license suspended or revoked, one count of fleeing in a vehicle showing reckless indifference to the safety of others, one count of fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle causing property damage, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement bodily injury and one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement causing death. These charges follow an incident in 2018 where a chase resulted in the death of a newborn child.

Anthony Coleman, 39 of Bridgeport, was indicted for one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust after engaging in sexual acts with a 7-year-old female relative between 2011 and 2012.

Eric Cottrill, 37 of Mount Clare, was indicted for one count of malicious assault after an incident in January at Food Lion in Nutter Fort where Cottrill was said to have attacked a male in the parking lot.

Austin Merriweather, 19 of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for one count of robbery in the second degree, one count of fleeing in a vehicle showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others, one count of bringing into this state property stolen in another state and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle after an incident in March where he stole a woman’s phone, debit card and dog before fleeing from police in stolen vehicle.

Derek White, 35 of Wallace, was indicted for four counts of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement causing bodily injury, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement causing property damage, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing reckless indifference for safety of others and two counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting. This is following an car crash in March that resulted in five people, including two pregnant women, being transported to local hospitals.

Justin Satterfield, 26 of Lost creek was indicted on one count of malicious assault after an incident in 2018 where one person was stabbed three times.

Dakota Dottillis, 20 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the third degree after having sex with a 13-year-old boy in the woods near Locust Avenue in 2018.

Twelve people were indicted on drug charges including:

Tayshawn Blair, 24 of Pittsburgh, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Police recovered more than $1,600 in cash and five and a half bricks of heroin during a traffic stop.

Jason Hanshaw, 46, faces three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after an incident in 2018 where deputies recovered methamphetamine, marijuana and $1,436 in various denominations.

Nicholas Secreto, 24 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession.

Other indictments include:

Matthew Collins, 36 of Stonewood, was indicted on four counts of grand larceny, three counts of burglary, one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny.

David Kimble, 21 of Mount Clare, faces four counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of first degree sexual assault and six counts of second degree sexual assault.

To view the full list of indictments, click here.