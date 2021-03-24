Harrison County law enforcement officers held coffee with a cop event to open dialogue with the community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local law enforcement officers held an event on Wednesday morning to hear from the community on the issues they think matter.

The first “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Robinson Grand heater brought police officers and citizens together to create an open discussion about what is happening in Harrison County and what can be done to improve everyone’s quality of life.

Attendees brought up some of their concerns to Clarksburg police chief Mark Kiddy and Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny and saw success in taking steps towards solutions.





“It’s going to be huge in the future. We’re planning on having more of these meetings, so we at the police department know some of the concerns they have because a lot of the things we don’t hear about because people don’t call the police or they’re afraid to call the police,” said Kiddy.

