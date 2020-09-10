Harrison County man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase through Clarksburg

SALEM, W.Va. – Harrison County man behind bars after leading officers on high speed chase through Clarksburg.

According to a criminal complaint, On August 23, 2020, an officer with the Salem Police Department was on patrol for a silver Kia Spectra with a missing headlight. Another officer saw the vehicle run a stop sign on South Street and began a pursuit of the vehicle.

The two officers activated their lights and sirens to direct the Kia to stop, according to officials.

The Kia then fled onto U.S. Route 50 heading towards Clarksburg. The driver of the Kia, later identified as Carl Davis, 31, of Clarksburg, was traveling at 115 mph, with two officers attempting to catch up. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle threw a large flat-screen TV at the cruisers.

It was later stated that eyewitnesses provided written statements to law enforcement stating that Davis was leaving a residence in Salem after attempting to trade for a race car.

Davis has been charged with Fleeing with reckless disregard.