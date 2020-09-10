Harrison County man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase through Clarksburg

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, W.Va. – Harrison County man behind bars after leading officers on high speed chase through Clarksburg.

According to a criminal complaint, On August 23, 2020, an officer with the Salem Police Department was on patrol for a silver Kia Spectra with a missing headlight. Another officer saw the vehicle run a stop sign on South Street and began a pursuit of the vehicle.

The two officers activated their lights and sirens to direct the Kia to stop, according to officials.

The Kia then fled onto U.S. Route 50 heading towards Clarksburg. The driver of the Kia, later identified as Carl Davis, 31, of Clarksburg, was traveling at 115 mph, with two officers attempting to catch up. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle threw a large flat-screen TV at the cruisers.

It was later stated that eyewitnesses provided written statements to law enforcement stating that Davis was leaving a residence in Salem after attempting to trade for a race car.

Davis has been charged with Fleeing with reckless disregard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories