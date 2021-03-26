Harrison County man goes on grocery grab spree to help local children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man gets his chance to grab as many groceries as possible within two minutes, all of it for free and, for a good cause.

Chris Kirk was the lucky winner chosen to frantically run through the gigantic new Kroger in Clarksburg Friday morning.

“I was not excited,” Kirk explained. “I was hoping my friend Tom who is here, was gonna win it so I wouldn’t have to run across the store.”

“Kroger has a zero hunger zero waste mission in our communities to reduce hunger. We partnered with the Harrison County Backpack Program and the Junior Women’s club.”

The high-speed grocery cart event is all part of the 5th Annual Grocery Grab that raises money so that children in the county have food to come home to.

“It started as a way to supplement the backpack program in Harrison County, so that helps kids who are food insecure at home have some extra food over the weekends and over school holidays so that they don’t go hungry at that time.”

The Bridgeport Junior Women’s club sold tickets for the chance to lace up those old reliable sneakers and sprint through the store.

“Heat of the moment will get to you,” Kirk explained. “You don’t realize how fast the time is going and where the next stop for things that you need.”

Chris Kirk definitely knew to grab the expensive meats first. The final bill rang in at a whopping $896.49. However, Kroger gave the Junior Women’s club $1,000 in gift certificates, so they were able to bank the difference to buy more food for the program.

“If you can help out with the Junior Women’s Club. This was the only fundraiser that they could do this year helping out with the backpacks for the kids, so if you’re able to help out and reach out, reach out to them and donate if you can.”

Chris Kirk admitted to being exhausted after the event. So, his next challenge was going home and finding the freezer space to store his newfound loot.

The Junior Women’s Club raised more than $3,000 in ticket sales. All of the proceeds will go towards helping children in need who deal with food insecurity.