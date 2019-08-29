Harrison County man sentenced for role in meth distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been sentenced for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, officials said.

Cody Boley, 25, of Wallace, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Boley pled guilty to one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in April 2019. Boley, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, admitted to having a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol in May 2018 in Lewis County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.

Boley is being currently being held in the North Central Regional jail.