Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Harrison County man sentenced for role in meth distribution operation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been sentenced for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, officials said.

Cody Boley, 25, of Wallace, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Boley pled guilty to one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in April 2019. Boley, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, admitted to having a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol in May 2018 in Lewis County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.

Boley is being currently being held in the North Central Regional jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories